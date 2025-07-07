Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,693 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $46,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR opened at $82.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

