Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,395 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of EMCOR Group worth $40,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.00.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.9%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $546.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $550.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.