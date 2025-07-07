Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $40,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after purchasing an additional 916,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,633,000 after buying an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,560,000 after purchasing an additional 208,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,723,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

