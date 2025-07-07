Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,732,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $38,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 170,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,717,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.31 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.