Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 197.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Twilio worth $41,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9,692.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 664,420 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,814 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.39.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.38, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

