Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 28,453 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $54,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,673 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

