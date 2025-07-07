Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $308.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $308.40. The company has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

