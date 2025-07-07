Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.13 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $42,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 88.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Air Lease Corporation has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $59.95.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

