Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 27,764 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $42,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of DINO opened at $44.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.93. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

