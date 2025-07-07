Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 19,670 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $53,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 438.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.31.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

