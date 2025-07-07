Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,552 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of RB Global worth $42,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Up 0.3%

RB Global stock opened at $105.73 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of RB Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $392,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,872.58. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $84,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,687.05. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

