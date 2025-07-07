Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 612 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4%

ASO stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.