Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 60 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1,195.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PIPR opened at $293.44 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $202.91 and a one year high of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.34.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

