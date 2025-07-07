Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 229 Shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CorVel by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 118,888 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CorVel by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CorVel by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in CorVel by 1,412.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $102,006.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,097.24. The trade was a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $429,176.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,261.84. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,049 in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $102.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.98. CorVel Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.63%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

