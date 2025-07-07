Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $68,696,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 39,239.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 108,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PIPR opened at $293.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $202.91 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.34.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.99 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

