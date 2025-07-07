Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,162.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $186.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $188.77. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.