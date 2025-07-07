Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 2.7%

VYMI opened at $82.94 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

