Mutual Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,252,000 after acquiring an additional 194,585 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,813,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,651,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $122.22 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

