Mather Group LLC. Has $8.74 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average of $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

