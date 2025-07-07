Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 5,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

