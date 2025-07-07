Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.63 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

