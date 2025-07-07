iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.14% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $383,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.40 on Monday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

