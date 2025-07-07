iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

