iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after buying an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 253,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

