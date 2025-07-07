Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,397,355 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,432,239.45. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock worth $3,891,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $230.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.95, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.