First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

FMB stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

