First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,545 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of AIQ opened at $44.14 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.62 and a beta of 1.17.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.