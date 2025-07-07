First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,545 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $44.14 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0487 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

