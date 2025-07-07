First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Roku by 4,720.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 160,152 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Piper Sandler began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $88.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 80,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,994.24. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $71,749.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,359. This trade represents a 17.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,594. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

