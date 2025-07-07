First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Datadog by 417.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $155.60 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average is $120.71. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.26, a PEG ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.03.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $956,727.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 388,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,918,456.30. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 23,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $3,017,600.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,969.26. This represents a 42.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 794,413 shares of company stock valued at $94,440,927. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

