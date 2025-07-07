First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $97,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 284.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,882,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $447.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.47 and its 200-day moving average is $448.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.69 and a 1 year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.