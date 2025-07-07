Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,686.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:EIX opened at $52.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.