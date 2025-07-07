DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,620,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 256,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2%

DD opened at $73.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -388.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.