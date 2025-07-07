DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $100.41 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

