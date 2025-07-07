DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

