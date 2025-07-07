DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,957,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,123,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,161,000 after acquiring an additional 870,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,602.04. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total value of $452,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,879.84. This trade represents a 45.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $261.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.96 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.35.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

