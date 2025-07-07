DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 156 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 265.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 70.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $384.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $390.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

Read Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.