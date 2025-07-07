DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,485 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 101.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Management by 92.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Sage Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 186.3% during the first quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 23.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $177.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.37. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.53%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $5,472,902.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

