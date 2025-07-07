D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,215 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 684,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 189,782 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 660,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
FCT opened at $10.07 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
