D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 307 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $101.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

