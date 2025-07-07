D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,200 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,829,000 after buying an additional 150,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

NYSE FNF opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

