D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,095 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,431.50. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

