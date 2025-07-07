D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,973,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 16.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.