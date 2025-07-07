D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 48,477 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 132.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,477 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,420.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.