D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,220 Shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 4.64% of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KNGZ opened at $34.58 on Monday. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2429 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

