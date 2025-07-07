D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,092,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,089 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $128,542,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after buying an additional 1,744,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,000,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,231,000 after buying an additional 1,553,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

