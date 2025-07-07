D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 588.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $107.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.