D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.74 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,436 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 171,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 62,211 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,983,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $33.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

