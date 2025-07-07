D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

