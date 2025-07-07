D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,866.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 111,289 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ventas by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ventas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.11. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $601,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,661,697.80. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $4,494,947.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,630.76. This represents a 29.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,832,135. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

