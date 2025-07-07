D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,346,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

